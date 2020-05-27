Home Invasion Suspects Wanted After Beating Victim In Wahneta

Crime Stoppers Report

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed home invasion which occurred on Monday, May 25th at around 2:45 a.m., in the area of 8th Street West and Rifle Range Road in Wahneta.





Two suspects forced their way into the residence, and the victim was battered by one of the suspects.

While the suspects were in the residence, a vehicle arrived and a suspect went outside to confront the two occupants of that vehicle. At one point, one of the suspects fired a shot at one of the people but missed.

Both suspects were described as thin, Hispanic males, between 5’8” – 5’10”, and had curly black hair. They wore dark clothing, gloves, and ski masks. They are believed to be between 16 to 18 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call Detective Escheu at 863-298-6927 (reference case #20-21137) , or to remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), visit www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on “Submit A Tip,” or download the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone or tablet.