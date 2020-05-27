Summer Camps Being Offered at Limited Capacity in Winter Haven

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Culture Department:

The City of Winter Haven’s Parks, Recreation & Culture Department will be hosting camps in three locations this summer at limited capacity due to the unprecedented events surrounding COVID-19. Summer Camp Registration starts for City Residents Only Thursday, May 28th & 29th. Non-Resident Registration opens Monday, June 1st. All camps will run June 8th – July 31st, Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.





Our normal in-person registration is not possible this year and new procedures have been created. Customers will complete summer camp registration forms online found at www.mywinterhaven.com/parks-and-recreation/programs/summer-camp/ or a paper packet that can be picked up and returned to the AdventHealth Fieldhouse (210 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) between 8:30am. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday until camps are full. The online application link will only be available Monday – Friday between 8:30am – 4:30 pm. Prior to processing applications, all required information and documents must be submitted. If information or documents are missing, staff will correct the date and time stamp that reserves your space in the queue to when all required information was acquired.