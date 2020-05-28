Registration Open for City’s Summer Camps

City of Winter Haven Parks, Recreation & Culture:

Registration opens up for City of Winter Haven Residents starting today, May 28th, our Application Link will is live as of 8:30 a.m. on the City’s Summer Camp Website Page www.mywinterhaven.com/parks-and-recreation/programs/summer-camp/. Registration Link will only be live on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. until camps are full. Paper Packets will be available for pick-up or drop-off on weekdays from 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Non-Residents will be able to submit an application starting Monday, June 1st.

Physical applications can be picked up from the AdventHealth Fieldhouse (not Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center).





For more information call the AdventHealth Fieldhouse at 863.268.6733 or Winter Haven Recreational & Cultural Center at 863.291.5675.