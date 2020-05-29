Individual Breaks Into Car Dealership Office, Steals Keys and Car

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Dude breaks into a car lot – steals keys – finds car he likes.

The guy in this video boldly lingered around EJ’s Auto World (199 6th St NW) on Sunday, May 17 around 9:30 a.m. until he decided to break into the office. He took five sets of keys, deciding on the black Mercedes. Anyone recognizing the guy is asked to call Detective Cobb at 863-837-9459. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



