Curfew in Effect June 1, 8:00 p.m. Including City Limits of Winter Haven

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

** CURFEW ALERT INCLUDING CITY LIMITS OF WINTER HAVEN **

Curfew for Polk County beginning at 8:00 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020.





NOW THEREFORE, BE IT DECLARED, BY GRADY JUDD, SHERIFF, POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA –

Pursuant to Florida Statutes a curfew is declared and imposed during the Local State of Emergency and all persons within Polk County, Florida are mandated to stay inside, with the exception of lawfully performing their job activities, including travel to and from said jobs, seeking medical care at a hospital, fire, police, and hospital services, including the transportation of patients thereto, utility emergency repairs, and emergency calls by physicians.

Additionally, sale or other transfer of possession, with or without consideration, of gasoline is prohibited.