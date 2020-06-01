Davenport Man Struck & Killed By Hit & Run Driver In Haines City – Suspect Sought By Police

Haines City Police Department Press Release

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

HAINES CITY, FL – The Haines City Police Department is looking for any information regarding a

fatal hit-and-run crash early Monday morning that left a bicyclist dead.

Patrick Ard, 53, of Davenport was fatally struck prior to 6:30 a.m. in the area of Hinson Avenue and

Powerline Road. Headed west on his bicycle, Ard was struck from behind by a vehicle that was also

traveling west on Hinson Avenue.

Evidence indicates the suspect’s vehicle left the roadway prior to impact. Ard died on the side of the

road.

Vehicle parts from the scene indicate that the driver was likely operating a Ford Fiesta made between

the years 2014 and 2018.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or

online at www.P3tips.com. Those who contact Crime Stoppers with information will remain anonymous

and be eligible for a cash reward.