Individual Steals Necklaces from Small Local Business

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Small businesses have it tough trying to get back on their feet so they don’t need people taking things without paying.

The female pictured below went to Amy’s Cards and Party Supplies (6000 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and took two necklaces valued at $26 each. She concealed them in her bag and left without paying. The empty containers were found later and video reveals the subject removing the merchandise from the packaging and concealing them. We know the image is far away, but hopefully someone will recognize her.

Contact Det. Ovalle at 863-837-0946.