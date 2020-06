PCSO Working Vehicle Vs Pedestrian On Hwy 27 In Frostproof All Lanes Temporarily Blocked

Frostproof, FL – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed they are working a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on Hwy 27 in Frostproof. The accident occurred near the North entrance to big Sun Ray community. According to reports it happened at 6:02am.

Both Northbound & Southbound lanes are temporarily closed for helicopter medical evacuation.





We will update as more information received.

