Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Okay FB fans! You have been so great lately helping us ID people who choose to take items and not pay. Here’s another chance.

The pair pictured below visited the Family Dollar located at 1518 3rd St SW. They chose approximately $60 worth of merchandise and left without paying in a 2-door dark sedan.

Recognize them? Please call Detective Ovalle at 863-837-0946.