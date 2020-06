City of Winter Haven:

ROAD WORK: Milling and repaving of 21st Street NW from Jessie/Pearce Roads to US 92 will be done Thurs., June 4 – 6 between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Expect flags, delays and small detours. Use caution. Questions? Contact Streets & Drainage Superintendent Michael Campbell at (863) 291-5852 or [email protected]