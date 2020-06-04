Flood Watch Through Saturday for Polk County- Now Flood Advisory

Weather Channel:

Update 3pm:

Flood Advisory from THU 2:23 PM EDT until THU 4:15 PM EDT

Action Recommended

Avoid the subject event as per the instructions





Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk County

Description

The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a Flood Advisory for… Central Polk County in central Florida… Until 415 PM EDT. At 223 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include… Winter Haven, Lake Wales, Crooked Lake Park, Dundee, Lake Hamilton, Hillcrest Heights, Highland Park, Lake Wales Municipal Airport, Waverly, Babson Park and Cypress Gardens. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.

Flood Watch from WED 3:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 PM EDT

Action Recommended

Avoid the subject event as per the instructions

Issued By

Tampa Bay/Ruskin – FL, US, National Weather Service

Affected Area

Polk County

Description

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON… The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Ruskin has issued a Flood Watch for portions of southwest Florida and west central Florida, including the following areas, in southwest Florida, Coastal Charlotte, Coastal Lee, Inland Charlotte and Inland Lee. In west central Florida, Coastal Hillsborough, Coastal Manatee, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Sarasota, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Inland Hillsborough, Inland Manatee, Inland Pasco, Inland Sarasota, Pinellas and Polk. Through Saturday afternoon Locally heavy rain can be expected through the end of the week and into the upcoming weekend. This heavy rain will bring the threat for localized flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas as well as the ponding of water on roadways. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

More Information

.Abundant tropical moisture will continue to stream into all of west central and southwest Florida through the end of the week and into the upcoming week. This moisture combined with an upper level disturbance over the region will support widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms with the potential for some locally heavy rainfall.