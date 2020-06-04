Individual Loads Walmart Cart With Electronics and Walks Right Out the Door, Waving to Employee

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Yes – we shook our heads too!

The guy in the video entered Walmart (355 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and loaded up to the tune of $2,300 worth of electronics. He walked out and even waved at the associate counting customers entering and exiting. Yes, alarms went off, however by the time associates were able to reach him, he was well on his way to getting in the vehicle, which was a dark colored Dodge Durango.

(Now, we know there are those who think we shouldn’t put these out because you feel we shouldn’t be the Walmart police. However, those who steal from Walmart potentially will steal from anywhere and ultimately everyone pays higher prices!)

If you recognize him, call Det. Al-Shaair at 863-401-2256 or those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed and you could be eligible for a CASH reward.



