4 Juveniles and 1 Adult Arrested for Their Part in More than 30 Car Burglaries

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested five people early Saturday morning, June 6, 2020, for their part in more than 30 car burglaries in the south Lakeland/Highland City areas.



The suspects arrested consists of four juveniles and one adult:-





Antony Campbell, 20, of Lakeland.–

Brent Johnson, 16, of Bartow–

Jakari Lowery, 14, of Lakeland–

Dre’ Vontae Jenkens, 16, of Lakeland–

Jontavios Oner, 14, of Lakeland



Among the items taken from the victims were electronic devices, money, and three firearms.



“Detectives saw this trend of burglaries occurring and not only put a stop to it quickly, they were also able to catch all five of the suspects who participated.”– Grady Judd, Sheriff

Security video was obtained from the first series of car burglaries that showed the suspects using a red Dodge Charger to get to the various neighborhoods they hit.

On Saturday morning, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the Dodge Charger with all five suspects inside.

The Charger was impounded and a searched. Found inside of it were gloves and masks (matching those that were seen in security video), and two of the three stolen firearms.

All five suspects are being charged with: Armed Burglary of Conveyance (3 counts), Burglary of Conveyance (30 counts), Grand Theft Firearm (3 counts), Petit Theft (14 counts), Marijuana Possession, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Campbell also faces additional charges of Grand Theft and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.

Antony Campbell’s criminal history consists of 9 prior felonies and 7 misdemeanors, and was in prison in 2019 for similar charges. Dre’ Vonte Jenkins was previously charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are likely for Campbell (contributing to the delinquency of a minor) and for the juveniles who violated the youth protection ordinance (curfew).