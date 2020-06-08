Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida’s American Flags Fly High!

Winter Haven – Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida now has lighted flagpoles installed at all of its 8 locations. We firmly believe during this time of uncertainty during the COVID-19 crisis that showing our unity within our communities is a top priority. Flying our American flag honors our military veterans, those still actively serving, and celebrates our wonderful country all at the same time.





The simple gesture of flying the American flag at our locations is to show our patients and neighbors that despite any pandemic or other unforeseeable event, we are still united as one. We invite our patients to visit our locations to see our flags and while you are there to take advantage of our Vision Valet Service. This service allows for patients with eyewear needs to be helped curbside while practicing social distancing.

We are proud that all our flag poles were up and installed in time for Memorial Day in order to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for us to fly our flag. With Flag Day just around the corner, we wanted to share the news of our newest additions to all of our locations. At Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida we will always be proud to fly “Old Glory” and all that she stands for!

“We are excited about the flagpole additions to all of our locations and hope that our patients will appreciate our continued desire to show unity within our communities,” said Brian Ehrlich, CEO of Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida.

ABOUT EYE SPECIALISTS OF MID-FLORIDA

Eye Specialists of Mid-Florida, P.A. is a multispecialty eye clinic that has provided outstanding eye care for over 50 years. Our five ophthalmologists and 12 optometrists provide services at eight locations ranging from ophthalmology, optometry, glaucoma, Lasik, laser surgery, treatment of cataracts, eyelid lifts, a full range of eyeglass lenses and frames, contact lenses, sunglasses, frame repair, and optical accessories. Eye Specialists’ mission is to provide the highest quality and most technologically advanced eye care with compassion and integrity. Visit us online at eyesFL.com.