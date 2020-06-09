Betty Sue Byrd passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Medical Center in Lakeland, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, Onita Young and James Young and two brothers, Benny Young and Robert Young. Mrs. Byrd gave her life to the Lord at an early age. She was an evangelist at God’s Revival Center by Faith in Wahneta, FL. She dedicated her life to evangelizing and spreading the gospel of the Lord. If you needed a direct prayer line, you called her and she would pray with you; it didn’t matter if it was day or night. Serving the Lord was her passion. She wanted you to know the Lord, and live for him like she did. She spoke throughout the years at several churches, nursing homes, prison and street ministries.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Byrd, (Davenport, FL); sister, Loretta Elmore (Jessie) (Auburndale, FL); Godson, Michael Sharpe (Lake Wales, FL) and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends that loved her very much.





Services will be held June 27th, 11am at God’s Revival Center By Faith located at 504 Ave A East Wahneta, Florida