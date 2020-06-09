Two Individuals Steal Diapers From Family Dollar

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Okay, so we know it’s a long shot due to the pictures being blurry, but we’ll try. The two women pictured below went to the Family Dollar located at 5890 Lucerne Park Rd and decided they needed to snag 3 boxes of Pampers. Baby shower gift? Doesn’t matter. They didn’t pay – period. The woman in the black tank top is approximately 6 feet tall and has multiple tattoos on her arms. They left in a gray 4-door SUV style vehicle. Know who either of them could be? Contact Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256.