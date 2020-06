Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Spray painting on the side of a not-for-profit Church Thrift Store? Not cool! In the video, you see two vehicles (possibly Dodge Challenger and the other a minivan) drive past the store and turn to the side of the building at 197 Central Ave W. They run up and spray paint the wall and then run back to the waiting vehicles. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Detective Cobb at 863-401-2256.