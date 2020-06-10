Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Scene of a Deputy Involved Shooting After Man Stabbed his Mother and Shot at Deputies

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy involved shooting that occurred this morning in the SE Winter Haven unincorporated area. Deputies responded to the scene after a 36 year old white male stabbed his mother–she has been transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. As deputies were searching for the suspect, he came out and fired at deputies with a handgun. Deputies returned fire and the suspect is deceased. No deputies have been injured.





We will bring you more information as it becomes available.