Investigators Looking for Two Individuals Involved In Identity Theft and Fraud

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Investigators are needing to identify the male and female in this video involving identity theft and fraud.
The female in the video had possession of a stolen driver’s license and debit card. Two transactions were conducted at two separate MidFlorida Credit Union locations totaling $6,000.
They are in a white GMC Terrain SUV with either a temporary tag or possibly a NY tag.
Anyone recognizing either of the two in the video is asked to contact Detective Mike Leonard at [email protected]
Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.


