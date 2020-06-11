Lakeland Police Currently On Scene Of Situation At Comfort Inn & Suites

Lakeland, Florida –

Update: Early this morning subject surrendered peacefully to police & guests were allowed to re-enter their rooms at the Comfort Inn & Suites





Original artticle: Officers are currently on scene at the Comfort Inn and Suites, located at 3520 North Road 98, with an barricaded subject who may be armed and is threatening to harm himself. In an abundance of caution, officers have evacuated rooms near the subject and are currently trying to get him to come out peacefully.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

.