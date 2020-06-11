Lakeland woman dies from injuries from recent crash, driver of crash to be charged with DUI Manslaughter

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit was informed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, that a Lakeland woman had passed away from her injuries, three days after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash. The driver who caused the crash has now been charged with DUI Manslaughter. 47-year-old Jeannie Parnell was being treated at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, but succumbed to her injuries. She was a front-seat passenger of a blue 2019 Ford Mustang that was driven by 53-year-old Terri Spivey, also of Lakeland. The crash occurred on Sunday, June 7th, at about 9:30 p.m., on U.S. 98, just north of Banana Road in Lakeland. The driver of the second vehicle, a gray 2004 Mercury Mountaineer, was driven by 41-year-old Linda Dorman of Lakeland. According to the preliminary investigation, Dorman’s Mountaineer was stopped behind other vehicles for a traffic light on southbound U.S. 98, when it was struck from behind by Spivey’s Mustang. Neither Parnell nor Spivey were wearing seat belts. Despite the activation of the front airbags, Parnell’s head struck the windshield causing severe head trauma.Ms. Dorman told deputies that she was not injured. During the on-scene investigation, investigators noted that Spivey exhibited bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred mumbled speech, and a moderate odor of alcoholic beverage when she spoke. A Field Sobriety Test was performed, and it was determined that Spivey was impaired, and she was arrested. After she was transported to the jail, a breath test was performed in which Spivey provided two breath samples that resulted in a .214 and a .211. The legal limit is .08. Spivey was initially charged with DUI with Serious Bodily Injury, DUI with Property Damage, DUI over .150, but following the passing of Parnell, Spivey’s first charge has been upgraded to DUI Manslaughter. The Florida Department of Transportation assisted deputies with rerouting traffic due to U.S. 98 being closed for about 4-hours. The crash remains under investigation.