Covid-19 UPDATE June 15, 2020

Contact: Joint Information Center on COVID-19 for the State of Florida (850) 815-4940, [email protected]Florida Department of Health Updates New COVID-19 Cases, Announces Seven Deaths Related to COVID-19~75,388 positive cases in Florida residents and 1,938 positive cases in non-Florida residents~TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health (DOH), in order to provide more comprehensive data, releases a report on COVID-19 cases in Florida once per day. The DOH COVID-19 dashboard is also providing updates once per day. The state also provides a report detailing surveillance data for every Florida county, which is available here.Test results for more than 34,300 individuals were reported to DOH as of midnight, on Sunday, June 14. Today, as reported at 11 a.m., there are:

1,758 new positive COVID-19 cases (1,738 Florida residents and 20 non-Florida residents)

7 Florida resident deaths related to COVID-19

The percent of those testing positive for COVID-19 overall is 5 percent. On June 14, 5.4 percent of new cases** tested positive.There are a total of 77,326 Florida cases*** with 2,938 deaths related to COVID-19. Since data reported at 11 a.m. on June 15, the deaths of seven Florida residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been reported in Broward, Indian River, Palm Beach and Volusia counties. Florida long-term care facility data:





The list of long-term care facilities with active COVID-19 cases is available here.

The list of long-term care facilities with deaths is available here, which is updated weekly.

To date, 1,546 individuals that were staff or residents of a long-term care facility have died.

The antibody COVID-19 test results report will be provided once a week and contains county, race and lab information on antibody COVID-19 tests conducted in Florida. The report for antibody tests conducted by private health care providers is available here and the report for antibody tests conducted at state-supported COVID-19 testing sites is available here. More information on a case-by-case basis can also be found here.

* Florida residents that are diagnosed with COVID-19 and isolated out of state are not reflected on the Florida map.**This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all tests, excluding people who have previously tested positive.***Total cases overview includes positive cases in Florida residents and non-Florida residents tested in Florida.More Information on COVID-19 To find the most up-to-date information and guidance on COVID-19, please visit the Department of Health’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage. For information and advisories from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), please visit the CDC COVID-19 website, this website is also available in Spanish and Creole. For more information about current travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State, please visit the travel advisory website. For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling 1-866-779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day. Inquiries may also be emailed to [email protected].About the Florida Department of HealthThe Florida Department of Health, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @HealthyFla. For more information please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.