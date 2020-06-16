Fatal Crash Northbound US 98 In Highlands City

Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a fatal crash on US 98.

Due to a traffic crash, with a fatality, US 98 northbound at Clubhouse Road, Highland City, the northbound lanes will be closed until the roadway can be cleared.





Polk County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, Scott Wilder, confirmed the fatality, but additional details were not yet available.

The accident was reported at 6:50 am near the intersection of US 98 & Wallace Rd.

Motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes.