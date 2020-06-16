Florida Department of Corrections Officer and Sisters Arrested Over Altercation Involving a Basketball

Tamara Gains traveled to the victims residence in Frostproof to confront them about being in possession of a basketball she felt belonged to her sons. There was no altercations at this time and everyone dispersed.

Shortly after the victims were playing basketball at the community park. Tamara Gains along with her three sisters Dorothy Plain, D’Andra Lewis, and Lashasta Boatwright-Gains (a corrections officer for the Florida Department of Corrections) and two minors allegedly exited the vehicle and immediately engaged in a verbal argument with one of the victims. Tamara shouted to a minor “That’s the boy I want you to fight. Beat his ass.” The victim tried to walk away, while Tamara and the minor followed. The victim turned around to defend himself. During the fight Tamara joined the minor striking the minor victim with a closed fist along with D’Andra Lewis. Others tried breaking up the fight when the other sisters joined in the fight. Dorothy and Lashasta used a white pipe as a weapon.

The fight was finally broken up by neighbors and law enforcement.

Tamara Gains DOB: 11/26/1986 is charged with:

3 counts Battery – Prior Conviction

Disorderly Conduct

Contributing to Delinquency/Dependency

Tamara Gaines Criminal history:

02/01/2016 – Simple Battery (Domestic Violence

02/10/2015 – Simple Battery

05/24/2012 – Resisting Officer with violence

Dorothy Jean Plain DOB: 04/15/1985 is charged with:

Agg Assault Deadly Weapon WO Intent

Disorderly conduct

Lashasta Gaines DOB: 08/14/1982 “Corrections Officer with Florida Department of Corrections” is charged with:

Agg Battery Person Uses A Deadly Weapon

Disorderly Conduct

D’Andra Lewis DOB: 03/11/1997 is charged with:



2 counts Battery Touch or Strike

Disorderly conduct