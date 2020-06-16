Individual Steals a Lawn Mower from Walmart and It Gets Messy- Box Breaks While Trying to Put it Onto Cart

When the box breaks so you think it's free? Nope Nope Nope!But the man in the video did just that. Enters Walmart and goes to the Service Desk (without a cart) and claims to need to return a mower. DENIED! So he proceeds to get a buggy, goes to the garden center and, well, watch the video. We guess you might laugh at one point.Ultimately, he takes a 3-n-1 RWD Snapper mower and doesn't pay. In fact, he told the associate at the door that he "tried returning the mower, but was denied."If you recognize him, contact Det. Lozado at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.Posted by Winter Haven Police Department on Tuesday, June 16, 2020