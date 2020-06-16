Individual Steals Sound Bar, Backpack and Windshield Wipers From Walmart

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

And the hits just keep on coming!

This guy with the neon shirt, cammo hat and face mask enters Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.) and chooses an Onn sound bar, backpack and windshield wipers. He proceeds to test the system (as so many others have done). Scans with a bar code of an item that is less than $1.00. He evidently likes red PowerAde too because you’ll see that in his back pocket. He either has mutton chops or a full beard as there is definitely scruffiness peeking out around his jawline.

Anyone who knows who he may be is asked to contact Det. Cobb at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS ( 8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.