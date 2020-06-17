Help Winter Haven Police Department Identify Individuals Who Used Fraudulent Home Depot Card on Multiple Occasions

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Can you identify any of these subjects? All subjects shown below used a fraudulent Home Depot credit card (possibly cloned) in Lakeland and Winter Haven during the month of May. The same card number was used in all transactions on various dates. If anyone can help identify any of the subjects, please call Winter Haven Det. Leonard at 863-401-2256 or Lakeland Det. Sharrett at 863-834-6900. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.