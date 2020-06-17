Two Individuals Steal From Walmart On Two Occasions

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Guess people love to see themselves on our FB page.

These distinctive tattoos will probably help with an ID.

On two separate trips, the female swaps UPC stickers and scans higher priced items at Walmart (7450 Cypress Gardens Blvd.). She is with the male pictured and also had two small boys and a baby with her. They are seen leaving in a four-door burgundy Nissan or Toyota.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call Det. Lozado at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.