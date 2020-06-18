Have You Seen This Teen?

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:



Have you seen DeShawn Rose?

The 16 year-old left his home, located at 231 Ave A NE after an argument with his mother. He left with his 14 year-old sister, where they went to Rotary Park to “cool off.” The sister ultimately returned home. DeShawn told his sister he would go to a friend’s house, however she didn’t know the friend’s name or where the friend lived.

Rose was last seen wearing a black tank top and jeans. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ditty at 863-401-2256.