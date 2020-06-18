Juicy Burgers of Central Florida – Your Local Custom Made Burger Restaurant

By Allison Williams





If you are looking for a delicious, custom made burger, then look no further than Juicy Burgers of Central Florida, located on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven.

George Manaroulas purchased Juicy Burgers about a year and a half ago and opened his restaurant’s doors January 2020. It is a family owned and operated establishment.

Manaroulas has been in the restaurant business for quite some time and he has owned a few restaurants over the years. He also owns Auburndale Main Street Diner.

Juicy Burgers creates their food fresh with high quality ingredients, which may make one assume prices are high; however that is not the case. The menu offers a variety of items for affordable prices. Custom burgers, chicken, wings, fries, salads, shakes, desserts, you name it! Right now, the restaurant is offering $8.00 To Go meals. This is a great option for those who want to try the food, but want to eat in the comfort of their own homes.

$8.00 To Go Order choices:

*All options come with French fries and a drink*

Juicy Burgers Original 1/3 pound

Chicken Strips – 4 piece

Turkey Burger

Veggies Burger

Those who are looking for a little more food in a meal (½ pound burgers)-

$10.00 with French fries and a drink:

Hangover Burger (French fries, egg, cheese, avocado, bacon, ketchup)

Bacon Avocado Burger

Cowboy Burger (BBQ sauce, bacon, mustard, pickles, onion ring, pepper jack cheese)

Greek Burger

Chicken Club

Who doesn’t like happy hour? That’s right – Juicy Burger even has a happy hour!

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. with half priced milkshakes every day

All day Monday-Thursday half priced kids meals with any purchase from the regular menu

“Our goal is for people to come and get the best burger with the freshest ingredients,” Manaroulas said. “All of our burgers are custom made and the unique part is that customers can do whatever they want with our menu, and we have a lot of options.”

Something that Manaroulas has always kept in mind, especially when opening up Juicy Burgers-

“My uncle always told me to let the customers get whatever they want (custom made),” Manaroulas said. He added, “You need good food and good service with a smile, and the right price will do it.”

A fun, unique feature inside Juicy Burgers’ door is a kids area.

“We have our kids area that can keep your kids occupied with iPads and coloring books,” Manaroulas said. “Parents can enjoy their burger while the kids have fun.” Stop by Monday – Thursday any time of day and your kids can get their kids meals for ½ off (with a regular menu purchase).

A future plan for Juicy Burgers is to start offering beer. The restaurant will start offering beer once they receive their license to do so. Stay tuned on the Juicy Burgers Facebook page to keep up-to-date with new specials and deals!

Juicy Burgers is open Monday – Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Located at 585 Cypress Gardens Blvd in Winter Haven

(863) 229-7373

Facebook: @Juicy Burgers Central Florida