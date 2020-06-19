Individual Leaves Phone in Shopping Cart and Runs Back into Store to Find it Missing



Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Hoping the people in the video will call us with possible information about a lost phone.

Our victim was at the Dollar Tree (5863 Cypress Gardens Blvd) and left her phone behind in the shopping cart. Three adults come into the store and use the cart the phone was in. The trio leave without purchasing anything. The victim immediately returned and the cart was in the back of the store empty. We hope one of the three can help our investigation into where the phone may be.

Please call Detective Ovalle at 863-401-2256.



