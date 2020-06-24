Individual Caught on Camera Finding Lost Phone at LEGOLAND and Not Returning It

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

We’ve said it before – there is no such thing as Finders Keepers! (seriously, it’s called theft when you don’t report found property such as a wallet or a cell phone.)

In this case, it was a cellphone that was left on a bench at Legoland. Our victim didn’t realize until later that the phone was missing.

When video of the area was reviewed, the below pictured subject is seen picking up the phone and never attempts to turn it in or find the owner.

Know who she is? She was with the man also pictured. There was a girl, probably around 10 – 12, but we aren’t going to put her image there.

If you recognize either of these two, please call Detective Ovalle at 863-401-2256.