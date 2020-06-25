Help Winter Haven Police Identify VehicleBurglary Suspects

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Three residents along Highfin Drive in Winter Haven were victims of vehicle burglaries in the overnight hours on June 7. Neighborhood cameras show two males going through the neighborhood checking doorhandles and rummaging through vehicles that were unlocked. Cash, credit cards and electronics wee taken from the open vehicles.

The suspects were captured on video entering a four-door sedan along an adjacent street.

Anyone with information regarding these burglaries is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



