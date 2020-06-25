Recent Positive COVID-19 Test Causes AdventHealth Fieldhouse to Close Temporarily

Information provided by city of winter haven Parks, Recreation & Culture:

Facility Closure Notice: Due to a recent positive COVID-19 test, the AdventHealth Fieldhouse will be closed Thursday and Friday to thoroughly clean and disinfect the building. The Fieldhouse will reopen to the public Saturday for use. We apologize for the inconvenience as we work to ensure the health of our citizens. (The Rowdy Gaines Olympic Pool adjacent to the facility remains open.) Feel free to give us a call at (863)-291-5656 should you have any questions or concerns.