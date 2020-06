Lakeland, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Hwy 92.

According to Brian Bruchey, Polk County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, deputies are on scene of a fatal at Hwy 92 & Meridian Ave. Traffic is currently being routed around the accident and motorists are advised to stay clear of the area.





The accident occurred around 4:49pm.

This is a developing story & we will update as more information is released.