Traffic Stop Turns Into Shootout Between Auburndale Police Officer – Suspect – Officer & Suspect Suffered Gunshot Wounds

Auburndale, Florida – Auburndale Police Officer reportedly shot in the ankle during traffic stop.

According to published reports, around 11:15pm an officer with the Auburndale Police Department made a traffic stop on U.S. 92 and Dairy Road.



Witnesses saw a large procession of officers and Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies accompanying the officer to the hospital. The scene is still being investigated with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office & State Attorneys Office along with Auburndale Police Department.



This is a breaking story and more information will be released as it comes available.



around 11:15 p.m. At one point during the traffic stop, the officer was shot in the ankle, according to APD chief Andy Ray. The suspect was shot by the officer and is in serious condition, police say. The officer has minor injuries, according to police. Both the suspect and the officer were taken to area hospitals.



