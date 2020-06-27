Dog Rescued By Fire Fighters & Treated By Paramedics After Being Trapped In Winter Haven House Fire

On June 26, 2020 at approximately 4:40 pm, firefighters were called to 1516 Lake Howard Dr SW. When crews arrived, fire was coming from Charlie side (back) of the house. Crews got the fire under control. The fire is believed to have started in one of the bedrooms. Residents self-evacuated the house, however, their dog was rescued and treated on scene by fire/medics until transport was available for further treatment. The outcome is not available at this time. Winter Haven Fire Department EN541, EN511, EN521, BC510, TR510, MD510, PV511 and Polk County Fire Rescue EN005, EN17, MD029, AT019, MD229, BC004, and TR003 responded to the fire.

There were no reported injuries of any of the firefighters on scene and the Winter Haven Fire Marshall office is still investigating the fire at this time.



