Marriott Lakeland SpringHill Suites Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

by James Coulter





Visitors to events at the RP Funding Center will be able to stay in Lakeland and enjoy its local amenities by booking a room at the new SpringHill Suites by Marriott Lakeland. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Located next door to the RP Funding Center, the hotel suites are within walking distance to not only the convention center, but to many local eateries, shops, and businesses in Downtown Lakeland.

Whether they want to take a dip in the outdoor pool, take a jog on the treadmills in the fitness center, or enjoy a bite to eat or beverage to drink from either the bar or the shop, SpringHill Suites offers guests comfort unlike any other hotel suites.

“Enjoy spacious suites that are designed to blend how guests work and relax,” its website states. “Once your day is complete, enjoy a craft cocktail or local beer in our full-service bar featuring an evening menu with innovative food offerings. Our hotel also features 4,000 sq. ft. of flexible function space, perfect for corporate meetings, social gatherings, and sports groups visiting our Lakeland Convention Center hotel.” OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

SpringHill Suites of Marriott Lakeland celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce on Thursday. Following the ceremony, the hotel suites were officially opened to the public and open for businesses at 3 p.m. that afternoon.

SpringHill Suites is not only the first hotel suites of its kind in Lakeland, but it is also the very first hotel project to be constructed in partnership with Mayfair Properties of Lakeland and the Lakeland Hospitality Group.

“We worked hand-in-hand with the city to get this done,” said Wesley Barnett, partner with Mayfair Properties of Lakeland. “This hotel is a work of art. We put in a lot of work into making sure they will be a jewel for Lakeland that would stand out, and I believe we succeeded for the most part.” OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

The planning for the hotel started three years ago. Since then, the construction and overall execution of the hotel project have more than met the expectations of all of the organizations working on it, explained Randy Hassen, President of Hotel Management with McKibbon Hospitality.

“This property is a testament to their commitment to excellence and quality at every turn,” he said. “We are excited to be part of the Lakeland community. Our journey starts today. We have a successful opening, which is a testament to what we bring to the table.”

Mark Jackson, Director of Central Florida’s Tourism and Sports Marketing, mentioned how the opening of this hotel amidst a pandemic mirrored two other local businesses that opened during economic disruptions: Cypress Gardens during the Great Depression, and LEGOLAND Florida during the Great Recession. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

As such, with SpringHill Suites opening during uncertain times, Jackson insisted that it was a good sign of things to come, and that things would improve economically from here on out.

To illustrate his point, he explained how total revenue from hotels and motels were currently down 73 percent, and were expected to improve to 57 percent in total revenue. However, during a recent sporting event, those numbers improved by 19 percent.

“I am an optimist,” he said. “We are seeing the industry come back, it will bode well for this property…This property will be successful. It will be a powerful economic engine for us.”

Lakeland Mayor Bill Mutz expressed his excitement for the hotel suites opening, and how it was a sign of improving times and economic expansion within the city. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

“It is exciting for us to see not only the expansion of the people working here, but also the impact it will have on the economy,” he said. “We are so grateful for your investment and your willingness to have that vision for Marriot support.”

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Lakeland is located at 511 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815. For more information, call 863-413-1700, or visit their website at: https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/tpasl-springhill-suites-lakeland/