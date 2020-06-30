Brush Fire at Dundee Road and Buckeye Loop Road Sends Fire Department to the Rescue

Release by Winter Haven Fire Department:

At 1:19 pm this afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to a brush fire at Dundee Rd and Buckeye Loop Rd. WHFD Battalion Chief 510 and Prevention 513 arrived on scene to find fire in moderate to heavy fuel (grass type) behind Storage King USA on Dundee Rd. Crews gained access through the lot at Day Surgery Center. Engine 511 arrived on scene and established water supply, followed by Dundee Fire Department Brush Truck 661, WHFD Engine 541, Engine 521 and Polk County Fire Rescue Rescue Brush Truck 003, Brush Truck 013, Brush Truck 017, Battalion Chief 004 and Medic Unit 229. Florida Forest Service arrived on scene with a dozer and dug a line around the scene after firefighters had an initial knockdown. The fire was contained and extinguished within an hour.