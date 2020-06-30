Individual Stuffs Shorts With Items From West Marine and Walks Out the Door

Release by Winter Haven Police Department:

Things that make you shake your head.

On 6-25-2020 at 5:13 p.m., the man in the video went to West Marine and proceeded to stuff his pockets through the store, even walking to the store associate and asking a question. All totaled, he took two phone mounts, a tee shirt and an American Flag. Stuffed those cargo shorts and out he went.

Recognize him? Please contact Detective Shook at 863-401-2256. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.



