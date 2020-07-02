Winter Haven Police Department Press Release

Winter Haven Police detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along 20th St SW last night leaving one man injured. He is currently in stable condition.







On July 1, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim was outside of a residence along with another citizen when a white Ford Mustang came speeding down the residential street. The victim and witness yelled at the driver to slow down and the driver stopped the vehicle asking the men what they said. Shortly afterwards, the Mustang sped off.

Less than ten minutes later, the Mustang returned and stopped in front of where the victim was standing. The driver fired multiple shots at the victim striking him in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing and information is limited.