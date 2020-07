You Could Be Subject To $250 Fine For Not Wearing Mask In Lakeland

Lakeland, Florida – The Lakeland City Commission voted 5-2 to require face coverings for anyone who works, lives, visits or does business in Lakeland. Starting today, July 2, at 5pm you must wear a face covering/mask. The order will run until Aug 3rd.



You could be fined up to $250.00

Exceptions are if your eating or if your exercising. If your under 18 and playing sports or if your a child 8 years or younger.