Lakeland Police Currently Investigating A Vehicle vs Pedestrian Fatality On Harden Blvd

Lakeland Police Update

Lakeland, Florida- Lakeland Police investing single vehicle vs. adult pedestrian. Southbound lanes of Harden near intersection of Town Center Dr. are closed.





The accident occurred around 7:45pm. We will update as more information is released.