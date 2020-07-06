Man Arrested For Attempted 2nd Degree Murder After Shooting Another Man In Both Legs

Winter Haven, Florida – According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit a man has been arrested for Attempted 2nd Degree Murder stemming from shooting that took place at a home in the Glad Rd. area of Winter Haven back in February of 2020.

According to the affidavit, deputies were called to the hospital regarding a person being shot multiple times. The victim was a male and he was shot twice. Once in each leg. According to the affidavit the man was transported to the hosptial by a family friend after he crawled to call for help.





The man identified Gabriel Torres (DOB: 12/31/1987) as the man who allegedly shot him. The two men had lived together over a year ago. They had been arguing for weeks. The victim allegedly was sitting on his porch when Torres came and began to argue with him. Then according the affidavit the argument became physical and Torres struck the victim on the head causing a laceration. Torres then allegedly shot twice, hitting the victim in both legs.

Torres has been arrested several times in the past. He is currently charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. He was arrested on July 4.