Polk County Jail Inmate Charged With Aggravated Assault On Another Inmate Who Is Now In Critical Condition

PCSO detectives have charged South County Jail inmate Noel Torres, DOB 09/14/86 (previously from Orlando), with one count of Aggravated Battery (F1), after he attacked another inmate.



According to the affidavit on Sunday, July 5, 2020, the victim was a trustee assisting with the collection of food trays from inmates following lunch at the South County Jail. As the deputy unlocked and opened inmate Torres’s cell to collect the food tray, Torres rushed past the deputy and struck the victim twice in the face with his hands. This caused the victim to fall backward where his head struck the concrete floor. The deputy immediately locked Torres in his cell and summoned medical help for the victim.







The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is in critical condition.During the investigation, it was learned that Torres and the victim had issues with each other over Torres’s allegation that the victim took food items from the trays.



“Torres is a violent inmate with 60 prior felony arrests proving he is a career criminal with absolutely no concern for others.” – Grady Judd, Sheriff



Torres was arrested by PCSO on October, 3, 2018, for robbery, burglary of a conveyance, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. On July 3, 2019, Torres battered another inmate and was charged with aggravated battery and is being held on no bond for that charge. His criminal history includes 60 prior felonies and 33 prior misdemeanors, including battery domestic violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping-false imprisonment, battery on a law enforcement officer, robbery, grand theft, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, and possession of drug equipment.