Face Masks Now Required When Entering Any City of Winter Haven Government Facility

City of Winter Haven:

With the ever-increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Winter Haven area, the City of Winter Haven is implementing a face mask policy for employees and customers in City government facilities beginning Wednesday, July 8, 2020.





To further protect all employees and all customers who use City facilities, face masks will be required inside all City of Winter Haven government facilities. Customers are required to wear a facemask or covering when entering any City of Winter Haven facility and when occupying those interior public spaces. (It is

understood that certain situations and conditions will prohibit mask use such as

intense physical activity or a personal medical issue prohibiting the use of a covering.) Free masks are available at every City facility should a customer not have one to wear.

Should a customer not wish to enter a facility, but need to conduct business with the City of Winter Haven, electronic services are available on the City website at www.mywinterhaven.com . Services and guidance is also available by calling the department of interest and asking for virtual assistance. For more information on the City of Winter Havens response to COVID-19 please visit https://www.mywinterhaven.com/government/covid-19-impacts-and-updates/ .