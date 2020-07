Mulberry, Florida – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently working a fatal crash in Mulberry.

Scott Wilder, Director of Communications for PCSO, has confirmed a single vehicle accident is being investigated. According to Wilder one person has died and a second person has been transported. The accident occurred near the intersection of Anderson Rd & Nichols Rd in Mulberry. Units were initially called at 4:37pm.





We will update as more information is released.