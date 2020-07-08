Winter Haven Free Face Mask Giveaway

City of Winter Haven:

In response to the ever-increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the Winter Haven area, the City of Winter Haven is holding a Free Face Mask Giveaway program beginning July 10.





Disposable face masks will be distributed in a drive-through process at the Winter Haven Recreational and Cultural Center parking lot at 801 Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and at the Florida Citrus Building (Nora Mayo Hall) at 500 3rd Street NW. This service is available from 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10 and from Monday July 13 through Friday, July 17. Area citizens can visit one of these two sites to receive up to three disposable face masks for each person in the car while supplies last.

It is up to each of us to do our part to mitigate the impact of this virus. The use of face masks could reduce the spread of Covid-19 when worn around others and in public spaces. All citizens are urged to wear a face mask when in the company of other people. Face masks or face coverings are required in all City of Winter Haven government facilities.

Please call 291-5600 should you have questions about this face mask distribution program.