Two Individuals Steal $144 Worth of Deodorant From Walgreens

Release by Winter Haven Police Department

When one stick of deodorant just won’t do – how about $144 worth?

The two seen in this video went to Walgreens (5545 Cypress Gardens Blvd., Winter Haven) Wednesday afternoon and loaded up with various brands of deodorant to the tune of $144 worth. Associates in the store determined what was happening, however the pair left before law enforcement arrived. (Before anyone gets upset about the associates not stopping them, remember some stores prohibit that). The associates did see the vehicle they left in – an older white Toyota Camry.

Although the video and photos are a bit blurry, the clothing on the female is fairly distinctive. If you recognize either, please call Det. Hall at 863-401-2256. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a CASH reward.