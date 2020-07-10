Polk Soil & Water Conservation District Zoom Meeting For July

MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, July 21st, 2020-4:00pm





Zoom Meeting https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72704687171?pwd=OG1jSytxWGx5b3BWeE1SZEVhVHRoQT09

Meeting ID: 727 0468 7171

Password: 0d1gUr

This meeting is open to the public. Please use the Zoom Meeting ID and Password above to join the meeting.

1. Call to order

2. Pledge of allegiance

3. Roll call

4. Approval of May 19th, 2020Meeting Minutes

5. Chair Report – Joe Garrison

6. Vice Chair Report – Kyle Carlton

7. Secretary/Treasurer report – Daniel Lanier

8. Public Relations Report

9. Old Business

10. New Business

a. Insurance Renewal

b. 2019 Audit

11. Adjourn